How else would you expect Houston Astros player celebrate a Game 5 win in the American League Championship Series?

Buc-ees, of course.

But that’s exactly what José Abreu did following the Astros 5-4 win and on his way home to Houston from Arlington.

HtownWheelhouse, co-host of the Locked On Astros podcast was the one who noticed Abreu in the legendary who was kind of enough to take a picture with him.

KHOU’s Sports Director Jason Bristol tweeted out KHOU's photog Sergio Soto reported it was Abreu's first visit to a Buc-ees.

Bristol followed up with Abreu prior to Game 6

There are currently 34 Buc-ee’s stores based in Texas, however the chain branched out in 2019 with a first non-Texas location in Leeds, Alabama. Since, locations have opened in many states throughout the South, including Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Kentucky, and South Carolina.