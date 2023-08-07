With the loss of running back Eno Benjamin to a torn Achilles and Alvin Kamara officially suspended for the first three games of the season, all of sudden the New Orleans Saints are a tad thin in the backfield.

With almost a handful of potential options Dalvin Cook, Leonard Fournette and Ezekiel Elliott, that are looking for work, the Saints brought in former Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt.

Hunted burst on the scene as a rookie for the Chiefs in 2017, leading the NFL in rushing with 1,327 yards. Ironically, Hunt finished second to Kamara for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Just like Kamara, Hunt has had his issues off the field as well. Hunt was released by the Chiefs after a couple of violent outbursts and signed as a free agent by the Browns. He was suspended for eight games prior to the 2019 season.

The Saints also brought in free-agent linebacker Anthony Barr. Entering his 10th NFL season for the former 4-time Pro-Bowler, Barr spent the first eight years of his career with the Minnesota Vikings before playing the 2022 season with the Dallas Cowboys.

