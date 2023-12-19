Former Vanderbilt Quarterback AJ Swann Transferring to LSU

The LSU Tigers quarterback room got a shot in the arm yesterday with the announcement by former Vanderbilt Commodore signal-caller AJ Swann that he will be joining the program via the transfer portal.

This is welcomed news for most fans of the Purple & Gold as Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels made the announcement yesterday that he's leaving for the NFL Draft. Daniels will also be skipping the team's upcoming Reliaquest Bowl in Tampa Bay on January 1.

Swann played the last two seasons for the Commodores, appearing in a total of 15 games and making double-digit starts. He's passed for 2,731 yards and 22 touchdowns in his career.

He was a four-star recruit and the No. 23 player in the nation out of the Class of 2022, according to 247Sports Composite.

Auburn v Vanderbilt Johnnie Izquierdo, Getty Images loading...

Competition for the starting quarterback job in Baton Rouge should be wide open in 2024.

In addition to Swann, the quarterback room will include Garrett Nussmeier, Rickie Collins and four-star 2024 recruit Colin Hurley.

LSU v Alabama Kevin C. Cox, Getty Images loading...

However, Swann and Nussmeier are the only two members of this group with any valuable playing experience.

Nussmeier will get the start in Daniels' absence for the ReliaQuest Bowl, so this may allow him to show the coaches and fans that the man for the job was already in-house.