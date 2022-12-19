Former LSU Wide Receiver Jack Bech Transfers to New Team

With this college football season coming to an end, the transfer portal is about to heat up. We see one happening with former STM wide receiver Jack Bech. Bech is leaving the Bayou Bengals to go to the horned frogs of TCU.

Bech will try to find more success with TCU because in Brian Kelly's offense he didn't get as much playing time as with Coach O. Hopefully TCU will be the best place for Bech.