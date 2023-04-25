Former LCA Athlete Ju’Juan Johnson Decommits From Colorado

During the 2022-2023 high school football season there were many teams around Acadiana who had star-studded talent. One school in particular in LCA had one of the top prospects in the country with Ju'Juan Johnson. Johnson committed to go and play for Coach Prime and Colorado. Many fans from the Acadiana area were excited to see Johnson with Coach Prime. Well, that dream is over as Johnson took to Twitter to announce he decommits from Colorado.

Johnson stated that even though he will be looking at other schools, Colorado is still an option to return to. However, I doubt that Coach Prime will be interested in having him return. But Johnson has already started locking in visits with other schools. One school in particular that he is visiting is Billy Napier and Florida.

Johnson isn't the first player to decommit or transfer from Colorado. 18 players have entered the transfer portal so far and other incoming freshmen decommitted as well. It was a weird post-spring game weekend for Colorado.

Even though Colorado is in a pickle, this can be a great situation for Johnson. Depending on where he ends up he could end up having a great college career.