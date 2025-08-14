(Lafayette, Louisiana) - Every year, the countdown occurs to the kickoff of another NFL season. It seems as soon as the Super Bowl is done, fans are already anticipating the next season. Between the NFL draft with the names that may (or may not) make history, to the off-season trades/waivers/changes that happen for every team, you've really got to pay attention.

Get our free mobile app

Origin of Fantasy Football

As the pre-season continues, quite a few fans take the opportunity to play general manager of their own virtual team with Fantasy Football. The concept of fantasy football has its beginning in 1962 with a part-owner of the (then) Oakland Raiders, Bill Winkenbach along with the Oakland PR employee Scotty Stirling. They developed the rules that would be implemented in their first draft in 1963 with the Greater Oakland Professional Pigskin Prognosticators League. Coaches of every age take things very seriously:

Nowadays, leagues and teams have some of the most creative names, and every year new popular team names arise, especially connected to popular players in the NFL. Take for example from Fantasypros.com recommendations like Christian McCaffrey's team name suggestion "I Think I Pulled My McCalf', or Brandon Aiyuk's 'Aiukrazy?' and let's not forget CeeDee Lamb's 'CeeDeeCee Guidelines'.

Read More: 8 Fantasy Football Draft Personalities Every League Has

Fantasy football drafts are a time for coaches to gather and select players to build their championship caliber team. It's also time for food, drinks and a little trash talk, especially if you have recurring groups competing year after year. Of course you can have your fantasy draft at home, even at work like we've done here at the radio station in the past. However, there are also some businesses that are perfect for fantasy football drafts due to the theme of their business as well as the space they can provide and food and drink options. Some even reward you for having your draft at their business.

Lafayette Locations to Host Fantasy Football Drafts

Here are some recommendations from fans on where to have your next fantasy football draft in Lafayette. And, if you know of any others that aren't listed, you can comment here.