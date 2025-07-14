(103.3 The Goat) - One of my favorite lines from a movie has to be from 'Grease' - 'If you can't be an athlete, be an athletic supporter'. Never was I accused of being an athlete, but have always been a fan of sports to one degree or another. From the pure enjoyment of watching a game where you have no vested interest, to watching your favorite (Who Dat) team win the Super Bowl, the excitement remains.

Origins of Fantasy Football

A long time ago in a coastal city far away, a part-owner of the (then) Oakland Raiders and friends developed the Greater Oakland Professional Pigskin Prognosticators League, according to NFL.com. The concept allowed fans to become 'owners and general managers' of their own team. Originally, points were awarded for touchdowns and field goals. That has expanded greatly and now one can get points for receptions, receiving yards, rushing yards, as well as lose points for fumbles and interceptions. Defenses can earn points as well.

The other side effect of this game built interest in more than just fans' home teams. Someone from Louisiana could be interested in the Giants/Jets game, and let's face it, Fantasy Football might be the only reason one would be interested in that game depending on the year. Fantasy football drafts have been the subject of numerous humorous videos, including this one that celebrates the annual tradition that last 6 months:

Now players of Fantasy Football may or may not be athletes, but they are all competitive, otherwise they wouldn't have signed up to be in the league. The desire to win is a driving force and brings out personality types as diverse as the mascots of NFL teams. If you've ever participated in a fantasy football league in your life, you have, at some point, run into nearly every one of the following personality types competing for the championship. Which one are you?