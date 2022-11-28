Famous Podcasters Know Better Than NCAA When It Comes to Snubbed Sun Belt School

The James Madison University Dukes transferred up from the FCS to join the Sun Belt East this year. As a side effect of their move, they were not eligible to compete for the conference championship, nor any type of bowl game.

Despite that being a well-known fact, the Dukes had no issue playing a tough Sun Belt schedule and finished atop the East.

Unfortunately, the team that ended the season in second, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, will be the ones playing for the Sun Belt Championship, facing Troy in Alabama despite losing in a blowout to this very JMU team this past weekend.

The Pardon My Take podcast, which currently is the 2nd ranked football podcast on Apple Music, decided that the Dukes should be rewarded for their excellent season and if the NCAA wouldn't do that, they would.

I know what you're thinking. "A pizza party? That's a rather insignificant consolation prize for a 6-2 conference record in a team's first ever season in the FBS."

But I was an athlete for a short time, I know plenty of athletes. I don't know a single one of them that doesn't like pizza. And free pizza? Undefeated.

They even got a match from JMU alum and former NFL quarterback Ben DiNucci.

So according to the video, and adding on Mr. DiNucci's generous match, that's 60 pizzas. That's enough for even the equipment mangers to get a few pieces.

The offer is a consolation to make up for an old, archaic rule that prevents talented teams from competing for the highest honors in college football.

So Dukes, enjoy your pizzas, thanks for beating the Chanticleers, and I hope you continue to have success.

But not against Louisiana.

Geaux Cajuns.

