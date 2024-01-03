ESPN Analyst Picks McNeese As “Team Of The Week”

What a week it has been for the McNeese Men's Basketball team after the Cowboys notched the first B1G win in Program History. They are now receiving National recognition from some of the biggest names in College Basketball.

Courtesy of McNeese Basketball and Noah Burton Courtesy of McNeese Basketball and Noah Burton loading...

On Friday night at a nonconference game in Ann Arbor, Michigan, McNeese stunned Michigan 87-76 behind a game-high 30 points from Shahada Wells (2).

The Southland Conference's McNeese (11-2) has defeated a Big Ten team for the first time and has won six straight games. It was Michigan's (6-7) fifth consecutive loss.

McNeese made nine free throws in the last two minutes to keep the Wolverines at bay. The Cowboys forced Michigan into 15 turnovers, 10 of which came in the first half, and scored 20 points off those errors. They also turned the ball over just four times, which is tied with the fewest this season (UT Martin).

At the break, McNeese had a 40-37 lead and dominated the majority of the first half, while 10 three-pointers from Michigan helped to keep the score close. However, McNeese responded to a 41.7% first-half shooting performance with a 55.6% second-half effort, holding the Wolverines to only three made long balls.

The Cowboys taking down the Wolverines has drawn a ton of National Coverage from the National Media over the weekend as even ESPN's Dick Vitale has taken notice of what the Cowboys have been able to accomplish early on.

Seeing Dick Vitale notice a Will Wade team for its accomplishments is certainly eye-opening after Vitale was one of the hardest on Wade and his staff during Wade's time at LSU and the NCAA Investigation.

Dick Vitale ESPN Dick Vitale ESPN loading...

Famous McNeese Alumni