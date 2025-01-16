Emergency Lane Closure on I-49 Could Cause Delays

(Lafayette, Louisiana) - Effective immediately, drivers traveling on I-49 northbound near the Lafayette/St. Landry Parish line around mile marker 7 (near the intersection with hwy 182) should prepare for a significant traffic adjustment. The right lane of the highway is now closed until further notice to allow crews to perform emergency road repairs, according to the Louisiana DOTD.

While the left lane will remain open to regular traffic with no width restrictions, motorists are encouraged to exercise caution and expect potential delays, especially during peak travel times. Emergency vehicles will still have access to the area but may also experience delays due to the closure.

Drivers are urged to stay informed about traffic updates and plan their routes accordingly. We appreciate the public's patience and understanding as essential repairs are completed to ensure the safety and integrity of the roadway.

