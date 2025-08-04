(103.3 The Goat) - If you or someone you know is a New Orleans Saints fan, make your plans now. On Saturday, August 16th, former New Orleans Saints icon Deuce McAllister will be making a special appearance at Nu Nu’s in Maurice for an exclusive Crown Royal bottle-signing event.

The Legendary Deuce McAllister

A standout on the Saints’ roster for nearly a decade, Deuce McAllister was a powerhouse running back. Drafted in the first round in 2001 out of Ole Miss, he became the franchise’s all‑time leading rusher with over 8,000 yards and earned a spot in the Pro Bowl in 2006. His combination of speed, vision, and durability made him a fan favorite and cemented his legacy in New Orleans sports history.

There was nothing like hearing the announcers shouting 'The Deuce is Loose' as he stormed down the field. McAllister’s post-retirement career has included doing color commentary for Saints games along with familiar voice Jim Henderson. McAllister was also visible in the community with activities like fundraising in post-Katrina New Orleans, along with ambassador roles tied to brands like Crown Royal.

Deuce McAllister and Crown Royal Team Up

Now, McAllister is hitting the road and heading to Nu Nu’s, located at 9512 Maurice Ave in Maurice, LA, on August 16th for autographs, photo ops and more. The event kicks off at 1:00 PM and runs through 2:30 PM, giving fans the chance to meet the former Saint in person, snag an autographed Crown Royal bottle, and take photos with the Saints legend. Each signed bottle commemorates the connection between McAllister and Crown Royal, similar to previous events held across Louisiana.

Whether you’re a lifelong Saints supporter or simply looking for a fun afternoon out, this is a perfect opportunity to hang out with other Saints fans, celebrate local sports legends, and pick up a one-of-a-kind keepsake.