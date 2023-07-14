Despite More Than 200 Violations, Tennessee Vols Avoid Post-Season Ban
Apparently over 200 violations isn’t enough to get you a bowl ban these days.
Friday morning, the NCAA announced the punishment for the Tennessee Volunteers under Jeremy Pruitt and it didn’t include any post-season bans. However, it did include.
Seven different people received show causes. From the Knoxville Sentinel.
Show-cause penalties also were given to assistant coaches Derrick Ansley (twp years), Brian Niedermeyer (five) and Shelton Felton (four); recruiting director Bethany Gunn (five) and assistant director Chantryce Boone (10); director of player personnel Drew Hughes (four); and student assistant Michael Magness (three).
But one of them was not Casey Pruitt, Jeremy’s wife. Casey, a former NCAA compliance officer, was tasked with verifying eligibility of student-athletes and ensuring the athletic department followed NCAA rules. And yet, despite it being illegal at the time, Casey was accused of dolling out more than $15,000, but avoided any punishment.
Josh Heupel replaced Pruitt as Head Coach in 2021 and went 11-2 in '22, including a thrilling last second victory over Alabama. Their first win over the Tide since 2006.