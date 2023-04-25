Last the week the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball team was on the roller coaster of emotions. Basking in the glow of taking down the No. 1 ranked LSU Tigers, in Baton Rouge no less on Tuesday. To licking their wounds after watching James Madison hit a pinch-hit, game-winning, 3-run home run and losing 10-8 to the Dukes on Friday.

So I wondered, which is harder? Going to sleep after a big win or tough loss. The answer Ragin’ Cajuns Head Coach Matt Deggs provided, surprised me.

Deggs said, “After losses for me personally, I go right to sleep, but the hard part is right when you wake up. It’s that hungover feeling. That 'oh no, where is my truck?' feeling."

While some of us have experienced wins or losses on the field, most of have rooted for our teams. The Saints Super Bowl victory or screw job in the NFC Championship Game. LSU National Championships or not getting past the 50. And if you watch the video clip below, Deggs refers to the Ragin’ Cajuns Super Regional loss in 2014.

I’ll be honest, it’s the other way for me. Thankful, elated and prideful with the wins and depending on the type of loss, disappointed, dejected, aggravated or flat out pissed.

I wasn’t a Saints fan when they won the Super Bowl in 2010, although I was at the game working for CBS Sports. I can only imagine the celebration on Bourbon Street lasting all night long.

But I was hosting a morning radio show after the Rams beat the Saints in the NFC Championship Game and it even took me time to get to sleep that night. And I’m a Patriots fans and they eeked one out against the Kansas City Chiefs. (BTW, don’t even start the Saints would’ve beaten the Patriots. Wasn’t happening.)

We hear all the time from coaches and players the tough losses stay with them much longer than the big wins do. So yeah, I was surprised to hear Deggs’ response. But I’ve also had that, where is my car feeling. One I prefer not having.