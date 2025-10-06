(LAFAYETTE, La) - It's almost like a game of Telephone. Communications are made, then get relayed and at some point cause confusion, frustration and in some cases, downright anger. Such was the case recently as a graphic regarding a new location of Club4 would be heading to Lafayette's Moncus Park.

Where the New Club4 Lafayette Location Got Started

The graphic, which was shared on the Facebook page Ask Lafayette, stated the following:

COMING SOON TO LAFAYETTE MONCUS PARK - BECOME A FOUNDING MEMBER TODAY!

The graphic included the Club4 logo and various images of individuals working out in a gym setting.

Get our free mobile app

Immediately, the comments began rolling in on the Facebook status update. Some comments were complaining about paying to park at Moncus, the statement that Club4 did this for attention, as well as complaints about the treehouse construction, fishing pond issues and more. A few astute readers commented that Club4 is not local, and was probably produced by someone not in Lafayette.

Read More: New Businesses Heading to Lafayette

Club4 (Lafayette) recently put an update on Facebook that was still a little vague, considering they already had a location in Lafayette at 4516 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy across from the Costco Shopping Center.

Where is the new Club4 Location in Lafayette?

While not in Moncus Park, you could say it's park-adjacent. Searching Club4's website shows the actual address is 2825 Johnston St. in the South College Shopping Center. They are taking the location formerly occupied by Lafayette Lanes.

It's still unclear why they chose to call it Lafayette Moncus Park location instead of South College Shopping Center location, but regardless, if you were to work out at Club4's new location, you could do a cool-down walk at the park without having to drive anywhere.