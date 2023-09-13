Check Out The Lines for Week 2 of the SportsChat Pro Football Pick &#8216;Em

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Lynden claims he'll do much better in Week 2 of the SportsChat Pick 'Em Challenge against Dave Schultz.  It would be tough to do much worse.  Lynden went just 4-12 while Dave went a respectable 9-7.

Getty Images
Week 2 features the Dolphins at New England, Jets with no Aaron Rodgers against the Cowboys, Ravens and Bengals and Kansas City at Jacksonville.  Monday Night is an NFL Doubleheader with the Saints at Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers, while the Steelers host the Browns.

GameDave's PickLynden's PickWinner
Vikings @ Eagles (-7.0)
Dolphins (-2.5) @ Patriots
Jets @ Cowboys (-9.5)
Las Vegas @ Buffalo (-9.0)
Baltimore @ Bengals (-3.5)
Chiefs (-3.0) at Jaguars
Chargers (-3.0) at Titans
Packers (-1.5) at Falcons

Seahawks at Lions (-6.0)
Colts (-1.0) @ Texans
Bears at Tampa Bay (-3.0)
Giants (-5.5) @ Cardinals
49ers (-8.0) at Rams
Commanders @ Denver (-3.5)

Saints (-3.0) @ Panthers

Browns (-2.0) @ Steelers
Weekly Record
Season Record9-74-12

Filed Under: dave schultz, lynden burton, nfl, Pick 'Em Challenge, pro football
Categories: Local Sports
