Check Out The Lines for Week 2 of the SportsChat Pro Football Pick ‘Em
Lynden claims he'll do much better in Week 2 of the SportsChat Pick 'Em Challenge against Dave Schultz. It would be tough to do much worse. Lynden went just 4-12 while Dave went a respectable 9-7.
Week 2 features the Dolphins at New England, Jets with no Aaron Rodgers against the Cowboys, Ravens and Bengals and Kansas City at Jacksonville. Monday Night is an NFL Doubleheader with the Saints at Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers, while the Steelers host the Browns.
|Game
|Dave's Pick
|Lynden's Pick
|Winner
|Vikings @ Eagles (-7.0)
|Dolphins (-2.5) @ Patriots
|Jets @ Cowboys (-9.5)
|Las Vegas @ Buffalo (-9.0)
|Baltimore @ Bengals (-3.5)
|Chiefs (-3.0) at Jaguars
|Chargers (-3.0) at Titans
|Packers (-1.5) at Falcons
|Seahawks at Lions (-6.0)
|Colts (-1.0) @ Texans
|Bears at Tampa Bay (-3.0)
|Giants (-5.5) @ Cardinals
|49ers (-8.0) at Rams
|Commanders @ Denver (-3.5)
|Saints (-3.0) @ Panthers
|Browns (-2.0) @ Steelers
|Weekly Record
|Season Record
|9-7
|4-12
Highest Career Earnings Paid By New Orleans Saints
We used the contract information provided by Spotrac to come up with this list. We based it on the amount of contract money paid by the New Orleans Saints to players, not their total career earnings. These earnings are up to the 2022 NFL Season.