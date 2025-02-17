Cajuns vs Texas Southern Game Time Moved Up
(Lafayette, Louisiana) The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns baseball team is hosting Texas Southern Tuesday, February 18th at M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park. Originally scheduled for a 6 p.m. first pitch, the game has been moved up to 3 p.m. on Tuesday to avoid potential inclement weather in the Lafayette area.
Game Preview & How to Watch
You can stream the game live on ESPN+ or listen to the radio broadcast on KPEL-FM (96.5) and the Varsity Network app.
Louisiana (1-2) is looking to build momentum after a tough opening series against San Jose State, while Texas Southern (1-2) is coming off a competitive showing at the 2025 Cactus Jack HBCU Classic in Houston.
Promotions & Ticket Information
Fans attending the game can take advantage of Louisiana’s Two For One Tuesday promotion, which offers two bleacher section tickets (Sections 101-104, 112-114) for the price of one. Tickets are available online at RaginCajuns.com/tickets or by calling the Louisiana Athletics Ticket Office at (337) 482-GoUL (4685).
Matchup History
This game marks the 16th time Louisiana and Texas Southern have met on the diamond, with the Ragin’ Cajuns holding an impressive 15-0 all-time record. The two teams last faced off in 2014, when Louisiana swept a three-game series.
How You Can Support the Ragin’ Cajuns
In addition to game tickets, fans can support Louisiana baseball through the Krewe Allons NIL Collective, which helps invest in student-athletes and the program’s future. More details are available at RaginCajuns.com.