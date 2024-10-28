(San Marcos, Texas) - The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns head to San Marcos, Texas, for a pivotal Sun Belt West Division clash against Texas State on Tuesday, October 29. This matchup, set for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff at UFCU Stadium, will be televised live on ESPN2, with Jay Alter handling play-by-play and Rocky Boiman providing color analysis. Fans who prefer the radio can tune into the Ragin' Cajuns Radio Network, where Jay Walker (play-by-play), Cody Junot (analyst), and Dawson Eiserloh (sideline) will deliver the action. Stations include Lafayette’s Hot 107.9 FM, 103.3 The Goat, and 1420 AM, with worldwide streaming available on the Varsity Network app.

Importance of the Matchup

Louisiana (6-1, 3-0 Sun Belt) enters this game aiming to extend a four-game winning streak, positioning them as a formidable contender in the West Division. Texas State (4-3, 2-1 Sun Belt), meanwhile, is looking to rebound after a 24-14 loss to Old Dominion. A win for the Bobcats would not only shake up the division but also mark their first-ever victory over Louisiana, as the Ragin’ Cajuns currently hold an 11-0 all-time series lead. For Louisiana, a win would continue their unbeaten run against Texas State since 2013 and keep them on track for a strong finish to the season.

Potential Milestones for Louisiana

The Ragin’ Cajuns have several players nearing significant milestones. Kicker Kenneth Almendares is on the verge of surpassing Stevie Artigue for second in school history with just eight points needed to reach 311 and potentially set a new all-time record. Quarterback Ben Wooldridge also seeks to add to his legacy, needing only 454 more yards to break into the top ten in total offense in school history.

What's at Stake

A win on Tuesday would keep Louisiana undefeated in conference play (4-0) and improve their road record to a perfect 5-0, highlighting their resilience away from home. With a victory, Louisiana would also surpass their total wins from the previous two seasons, underscoring the successful leadership of head coach Michael Desormeaux. A strong defensive showing would also maintain their ranking as one of the Sun Belt's best units, with Louisiana currently leading the conference in passing yards allowed and placing 14th nationally.

Fans can stay connected throughout the game with live stats at CajunStats.com or by following updates on social media @RaginCajunsFB.