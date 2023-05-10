The Cajuns have seen a little bit of turnover this offseason with talents like Chris Smith and Andre Jones, among others, moving up to the NFL. But that's not the only reason the roster is changing.

Corner Trey Amos entered the portal at the beginning of May, and has already found a home with Alabama, where he's set to make a difference immediately.

Another Cajuns defensive back is looking to do the same, as Kam Pedescleaux has entered the portal.

After starting his college career as a walk-on, Pedescleaux was a difference-maker at safety for the Cajuns this past season, and he's sure to get a lot of eyes from Power 5 schools.

We want to wish Kam the best and thank him for his time with the team.

But the Cajuns are going to be left in the lurch a bit, as they're now down two excellent defenders who were set to be veteran leaders for this year's squad.

