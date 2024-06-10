LAFAYETTE – Collegiate summer baseball leagues will soon be in full swing across the country and 20 members of the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball team will be working on their skills on a combined 11 teams in six different leagues.

Three returning players – Caleb Stelly, Luke Yuhasz and Murphy Brooks – will be playing for the Chatham Anglers of the prestigious Cape Cod League.

Six players will participate in the Texas Collegiate League highlighted by catchers Jose Torres (Acadiana Cane Cutters) and Clayton Pourciau (Baton Rouge Rougarou). They will be joined in the TCL by incoming players Mark Collins (Acadiana), Carson Hepworth (Lake Charles Gumbeaux Gators), Kasen Bellard (Lake Charles) and Owen Galt (Lake Charles).

Lee Amedee (Boone Bigfoots), Connor Cuff (Boone) and Riley Marcotte (Greenville Yard Gnomes) will compete in the Coastal Plain League with Steven Cash (Martha’s Vinyard Sharks), Blaine Lucas (Westfield Starfires) and Griffen Hebert (Westfield) playing in the Futures Collegiate League.

Returning players Maddox Mandino and Drew Kirby, along with incoming freshman Brooks Wright will be teammates for the Lima Locos of the Great Lakes League. Pitcher Tate Hess (La Crosse Loggers) and incoming transfer Casey Artigues (Mankato Moondogs) are assigned to the Northwoods League.

Fans are encouraged to stay engaged with the Ragin' Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app. Click here for iOS/Apple platforms and here for Android platforms.

For the latest updates on Ragin' Cajuns baseball, follow on Facebook (RaginCajunsBaseball), Twitter (@RaginCajunsBSB) and Instagram (@RaginCajunsBSB) or check RaginCajuns.com.

LOUISIANA RAGIN’ CAJUNS IN SUMMER BASEBALL LEAGUES

CAPE COD LEAGUE

Caleb Stelly - Chatham Anglers

Luke Yuhasz - Chatham Anglers

Murphy Brooks - Chatham Anglers

COASTAL PLAIN LEAGUE

Connor Cuff - Boone Bigfoots

Lee Amedee - Boone Bigfoots

Riley Marcotte - Greenville Yard Gnomes

FUTURES COLLEGIATE LEAGUE

Steven Cash - Martha's Vinyard Sharks

Blaine Lucas - Westfield Starfires

Griffen Hebert - Westfield Starfires

GREAT LAKES LEAGUE

Brooks Wright - Lima Locos

Drew Kirby - Lima Locos

Maddox Mandino - Lima Locos

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

Tate Hess - La Crosse Loggers

Casey Artigues - Mankato Moondogs

TEXAS COLLEGIATE LEAGUE

Jose Torres - Acadiana Cane Cutters

Mark Collins - Acadiana Cane Cutters

Clayton Pourciau - Baton Rouge Rougarou

Carson Hepworth - Lake Charles Gumbeaux Gators

Kasen Bellard - Lake Charles Gumbeaux Gators

Owen Galt - Lake Charles Gumbeaux Gators