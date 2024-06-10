20 Louisiana Ragin Cajuns Continuing Play in Summer Baseball Leagues
LAFAYETTE – Collegiate summer baseball leagues will soon be in full swing across the country and 20 members of the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball team will be working on their skills on a combined 11 teams in six different leagues.
Three returning players – Caleb Stelly, Luke Yuhasz and Murphy Brooks – will be playing for the Chatham Anglers of the prestigious Cape Cod League.
Six players will participate in the Texas Collegiate League highlighted by catchers Jose Torres (Acadiana Cane Cutters) and Clayton Pourciau (Baton Rouge Rougarou). They will be joined in the TCL by incoming players Mark Collins (Acadiana), Carson Hepworth (Lake Charles Gumbeaux Gators), Kasen Bellard (Lake Charles) and Owen Galt (Lake Charles).
Lee Amedee (Boone Bigfoots), Connor Cuff (Boone) and Riley Marcotte (Greenville Yard Gnomes) will compete in the Coastal Plain League with Steven Cash (Martha’s Vinyard Sharks), Blaine Lucas (Westfield Starfires) and Griffen Hebert (Westfield) playing in the Futures Collegiate League.
Returning players Maddox Mandino and Drew Kirby, along with incoming freshman Brooks Wright will be teammates for the Lima Locos of the Great Lakes League. Pitcher Tate Hess (La Crosse Loggers) and incoming transfer Casey Artigues (Mankato Moondogs) are assigned to the Northwoods League.
Fans are encouraged to stay engaged with the Ragin' Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app. Click here for iOS/Apple platforms and here for Android platforms.
For the latest updates on Ragin' Cajuns baseball, follow on Facebook (RaginCajunsBaseball), Twitter (@RaginCajunsBSB) and Instagram (@RaginCajunsBSB) or check RaginCajuns.com.
LOUISIANA RAGIN’ CAJUNS IN SUMMER BASEBALL LEAGUES
CAPE COD LEAGUE
Caleb Stelly - Chatham Anglers
Luke Yuhasz - Chatham Anglers
Murphy Brooks - Chatham Anglers
COASTAL PLAIN LEAGUE
Connor Cuff - Boone Bigfoots
Lee Amedee - Boone Bigfoots
Riley Marcotte - Greenville Yard Gnomes
FUTURES COLLEGIATE LEAGUE
Steven Cash - Martha's Vinyard Sharks
Blaine Lucas - Westfield Starfires
Griffen Hebert - Westfield Starfires
GREAT LAKES LEAGUE
Brooks Wright - Lima Locos
Drew Kirby - Lima Locos
Maddox Mandino - Lima Locos
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
Tate Hess - La Crosse Loggers
Casey Artigues - Mankato Moondogs
TEXAS COLLEGIATE LEAGUE
Jose Torres - Acadiana Cane Cutters
Mark Collins - Acadiana Cane Cutters
Clayton Pourciau - Baton Rouge Rougarou
Carson Hepworth - Lake Charles Gumbeaux Gators
Kasen Bellard - Lake Charles Gumbeaux Gators
Owen Galt - Lake Charles Gumbeaux Gators