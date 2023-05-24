Cajuns Get a Tournament Opening Win Over Texas State With a Dominant Performance from Jackson Nezuh

The Ragin’ Cajuns came into SBC tournament and ranked as the four seed and they desperately needed to win the title If they want to get into the NCAA tournament. The Cajuns entered the second round and matched up against the 5th-seeded Bobcats of Texas State. The Cajuns swept the Bobcats just two weeks ago at the Tigue, but it was a new day. With the stage set for the Cajuns’ opening game in the SBC tournament, let’s take a look at how the game went.

For Texas State, Levi Wells would start on the mound as he went for five innings pitched. He would record 8 strikeouts, 2 walks, 7 hits, and 5 runs given up.

It was Jackson Nezuh on the mound for the Cajuns as he would go for 5 2/3 innings pitched. He would record 9 strikeouts, 5 walks, 0 hits, and 0 runs allowed.

It was a pitcher’s duel between Wells and Nezuh for 3 ½ innings as the two went blow for blow. Wells had 7 strikeouts and 4 hits through 3 innings as he looked in complete control while Nezuh had allowed zero hits with 7 strikeouts through three and got some big help from his defense once again.

It was the Wells who the first mistake between the two pitchers and it was the Cajuns who capitalized off of that mistake. John Taylor took Wells deep for a two-out three-run blast to give the Cajuns a solid 3-0 lead in the bottom of the 4th.

Nezuh continued to deal as his count would get up to nine strikeouts by the 6th inning. The Cajuns looked to add some insurance runs in the bottom of the 5th and they did just that. Julian Brock came up with the bases loaded and delivered with a 2 RBI double. That made it a 5-0 Louisiana lead going into the 6th.

Rawls would come in to replace a Nezuh and found himself in a sticky situation with bases loaded and nobody out. A double-play from Max would get the Cajuns out of a jam but it also allowed a run to score. The Cajuns lead 5-1 headed into the bottom of the seventh. The Cajuns would respond in their half of the inning as Carson Roccaforte had an RBI double to make it a 6-1 game going into the 8th.

That was all the Cajuns needed to get the tournament-opening victory. With the win, the Cajuns will set up a date with the one-seeded Coastal Carolina at 7:30. With the loss, Texas State will go to the losers' bracket to face Georgia State.

