(Lafayette, Louisiana) - Louisiana Athletics is kicking off the 2025 season with the return of Louisiana Athletics Live with Michael Desormeaux, debuting Monday, August 25 at Shane’s Famous Quesadilla Burgers on West Congress Street. Shane's is owned by Shane Vallot, a former Ragin' Cajuns football player whose creativity and competitive edge led him from the football field to the restaurant industry.

The one-hour show, hosted by the “Voice of the Ragin’ Cajuns” Jay Walker, will air weekly at 6 p.m. on 103.3 The Goat and 1420 AM, with live streaming also available on the Geaux Cajuns App and the Varsity Network App.

Each week the voice of the Cajuns, Jay Walker, will sit down with head coach Michael Desormeaux, Cajun student-athletes, and members of the Louisiana Athletics staff. Fans can get inside access, fresh updates, and a closer look at what’s happening across the Ragin’ Cajuns athletic department.

Cajuns Football Tickets and Game Day Info

Season tickets for the 2025 Louisiana Football campaign are on sale now at RaginCajuns.com/tickets or by calling the ticket office at (337) 482-GoUL (4685). Single-game tickets start at just $25 and are available online and through the Cajuns’ official social media channels.

Update to Parking Availability at Cajun Field

New this year: single-game parking passes are available for $20, and tailgate spots can be reserved starting at $100.

Stay Connected with Ragin Cajuns Athletics

Fans can keep up with Louisiana Football all season long by downloading the official #GeauxCajuns App in the App Store and Google Play, and following @RaginCajunsFB on Facebook, Twitter/X, and Instagram.