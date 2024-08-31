Cajuns Defeat Grambling in Week 1 Action of the 2024 Season

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns opened their 2024 football season with a dominant 40-10 victory over Grambling State at Cajun Field. From the outset, the Cajuns controlled the game, jumping to a 30-0 halftime lead. Senior quarterback Ben Wooldridge, in his first game back from a season-ending injury in 2023, led the way with an impressive performance, completing 25 of 33 passes for 308 yards and three touchdowns. His accuracy and poise set the tone, as the Cajuns scored on their first four drives.

Louisiana's offense was firing on all cylinders, accumulating 481 total yards, with 363 coming through the air. Wide receivers Harvey Broussard, Tavion Smith, and Terrance Carter all hauled in touchdown passes, showcasing the depth of the Cajuns' receiving corps. Defensively, the Cajuns were equally dominant. Caleb Kibodi provided one of the game's key moments, intercepting a pass and returning it 50 yards for a touchdown, pushing Louisiana's lead to 21-0 in the second quarter.

Grambling State struggled to find any offensive rhythm, managing just 241 yards overall. The Tigers' lone touchdown came on a 1-yard run by Ke'Travion Hargrove in the third quarter. The Cajuns' defense, led by K.C. Ossai and Tyrone Lewis, who each recorded seven tackles, stifled Grambling's attack throughout the game.

With this comprehensive win, Louisiana sets a positive tone for the season as they prepare to face Kennesaw State next week