(LAFAYETTE, La) - Summer in Acadiana hits different. The humidity alone is enough to send you searching for the nearest snoball stand, and lucky for us, Lafayette and the surrounding area have some of the best around. You'll routinely see lines waiting to get served, but it's well worth the wait.

I remember waiting an EXTRA long time a few years ago when COVID kept many businesses shuttered except one of these stands that had a line that lasted around 45 minutes. Since we had nothing else going on, it was a welcome relief to be out of the house.

What's Your Flavor?

Whether you're a classics-only purist who swears by wedding cake and cream of coconut or the type who loads up on every topping imaginable, there's a stand out here with your name on it. I'm a boring traditionalist and my family will tell you my go-to order is straight up strawberry. It never fails, but to each their own.

Snowball culture in South Louisiana isn't just a seasonal thing. It's a ritual. It's the place you take your kids after a Saturday baseball game, the spot you hit on the way home from work when the heat index breaks 100 which happens routinely down here. Sometimes it's just a little reward for good grades, a little pick-me-up or because it brings out the kid in you. In fact, we even had a Sno-Ball Festival in Downtown Lafayette back in 2019.

Snoball vs Snowball: What’s the Difference?

The difference between the two versions besides the spelling is the type of ice used. Snoballs are generally shaved ice that absorbs the flavored syrup and resembles a snow-like texture. Interesting note: The shaved ice version of this treat was created in New Orleans with an early adopter being Hansen's Sno-Blitz in 1939, according to NewOrleans.com.

Snow Balls, on the other hand, use more coarse ice, usually crushed rather than shaved and doesn't quite hold on to the syrup the way shaved ice does. The ice is usually crunchy, while the snoball ice is more smooth and melts easily in your mouth.

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Top Rated Snoball Stands in Lafayette According to Yelp Reviews

We consulted with Yelp to break down the top ranked snoball (or snowball). If your go-to didn't make the cut, let us know in the comments. You can also help out your favorite location by writing a positive Yelp review. And now, on with the countdown.