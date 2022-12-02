The Westgate Tigers are coming off of a championship season and looking to repeat. This season their record was 10-3 as they look to defeat Destrehan Friday to advance to the state championship game. Here are 3 reasons Westgate will beat Destrehan.

1. Derek Williams IS HIM

Westgate is known for putting out incredible talent for example LSU's Kayshon Boutte, Well Westgate has another phenom which is safety Derek Williams who is the number 2 safety in the country. He is the anchor on a stellar Westgate defense. If he comes to play Westgate will beat Destrehan. Cornerbacks coach for Westgate Kendrick Porter had this to say about the defense:

We play so hard and everybody flies to the ball. On this defense, we hold everyone accountable to do their job and that's where we find success.

This defense is stacked as last week they put together 3 interceptions against Neville. They play a tough-nosed defense led by Williams.

Williams is also a player who helps on offense when needed. The Tigers will rely heavily on Williams against Destrehan and for the remainder of the playoffs.

2. Playing Tough Team Offense

The Tigers are known for their stellar defensive unit. For them to win Friday not only will the defense need to play but the offense will need to play great team offense. By that, I mean running the ball successfully and making the throws when need be. Westgate offensively doesn't have the standouts like they do on defense but that doesn't mean the offense isn't capable. They will need to control the tempo and play their style of football. However, if they do that with the defense they have they will win.

3. They Want More Success

After winning a state championship these guys want more. They understand what it means to win and they aren't done. Cornerback coach Kendrick Porter had this to say about the team's desire for more:

We preach make your own legacy why settle for one championship when you can win multiple championships? Our motto is you cant wait to be great.

With that attitude, you can see why Westgate has been so successful. You can also see why this alone is a reason they will beat Destrehan. They are committed to this dream of making their own legacy and they won't let anyone get in their way.

The Tigers are committed to getting back to the state championship game and it starts today against Destrehan.