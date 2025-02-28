Youngsville, Louisiana – Mardi Gras weekend will be jam packed in Youngsville as the Youngsville Sports Complex is once again hosting the 2025 Mardi Gras Mambo, which is an NCAA Collegiate Fast Pitch Softball Tournament. Enjoy all the games from Friday, February 28, through Sunday, March 2, 2025. The tournament include 10 teams and more than 250 athletes from across the country.

Who is Participating in the 2025 Mardi Gras Mambo Tournament:

Louisiana Teams:

Southeastern Louisiana University Lady Lions (Hammond, LA)

Southern University Jaguars (Baton Rouge, LA)

Grambling State University Tigers (Grambling, LA)

National Teams:

University of West Georgia Wolves (Carrollton, GA)

University of Maine Black Bears (Orono, ME)

Iowa State University Cyclones (Ames, IA)

Monmouth University Hawks (West Long Branch, NJ)

Stephen F. Austin State University Lumberjacks (Nacogdoches, TX)

Houston Christian University Huskies (Houston, TX)

U.S. Army Black Knights (West Point, NY)

Softball and Parade Throws at the Park

As an added bonus, the visiting teams will be able to enjoy our Louisiana culture by watching the Youngsville Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, March 1, at 11:00 AM. As the athletic complex is on the parade route, it's a great opportunity to enjoy some Mardi Gras fun before the games, but you might want to get out there early as roads will be closing prior to the parade. You can find even more Mardi Gras events here.

Youngsville’s Director of Parks and Recreation, Tim Robichaux, recently shared his exictement for the event, stating:

“These collegiate softball teams are traveling to compete at a high level and enjoy all that Youngsville has to offer. We are grateful for the commitment from Coach Fremin and Southeastern Louisiana University, who continue to choose the Youngsville Sports Complex as the host site for this event. We’re excited to welcome the players, coaches, and their families to Youngsville, especially during Mardi Gras.”

Ticket Information

You can purchase daily tournament passes and weekend passes online through the Youngsville Sports Complex website at www.YoungsvilleSportsComplex.com. Tickets will also be available on-site at the gate via credit card purchase only.

Pricing:

Day Pass: $17 per person (general admission for all games on the selected day)

$17 per person (general admission for all games on the selected day) Weekend Pass: $50 per person (valid for all three tournament days)

$50 per person (valid for all three tournament days) Children 12 and under: Free admission

Additional Ticket Information:

Passes can be printed or scanned on a mobile device at the gate.

No re-entry will be allowed after leaving the venue.

Gates will open two hours before the first game each day.

Stay Updated

The weather looks good for this weekend, so schedule changes should not occur. For the latest news, schedule updates, and additional information about the tournament, visit www.YoungsvilleSportsComplex.com.