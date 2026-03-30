YOUNGSVILLE, La. - If you’re looking for something to do with the family this weekend, this might be one of the easiest calls you’ll make all spring. Easter Egg hunts can be fun for the kids, but sometimes, there's not quite enough eggs to go around. This event probably won't run into that issue.

The Easter Eggstravaganza is set for Saturday, April 4, at the Youngsville Amphitheater, powered by SLEMCO, and it’s shaping up to be one of the biggest Easter events in the area. Hosted by Our Savior’s Church - Youngsville and Bon Temps Grill, the event runs from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with gates opening at 9 a.m. And when they say big, they mean it.

Age-Separated Egg Hunt with Inclusive Section

We’re talking 50,000 Easter eggs spread across the grounds, with the hunt kicking off at 10 a.m. sharp. If you’ve got kids, you’ll want to be there early, because this one will move fast.

The egg hunt will be divided into age groups, making it a little more manageable for families with younger kids. There will also be a dedicated, safe egg hunt for children with special needs, which is always great to see as these events continue to become more inclusive across Acadiana.

Youngsville Eggstravaganza More Than Just an Egg Hunt

Beyond the hunt itself, this is more of a full-on event than just a quick stop. Expect fun jumps, face painting, a photo booth, food trucks, and plenty of space for families to hang out and enjoy the morning together.

Read More: Easter Forecast for Louisiana

Eggstravaganza Event Info

Admission is free, and bags for collecting eggs will be provided by Our Savior’s Church.

Overflow parking will be available at the nearby ARCA lot, and organizers are asking participants to complete a waiver ahead of time here to help things move smoothly on-site.