Week 4 SportsChat Pro Pick ‘Em Challenge

Lynden Burton (26-21-1) extended his lead to 4 games over Dave Schultz (22-25-1) following Week 3 of the SportsChat Pro Pick 'Em Challenge.

A fan in a nun's habit holds up a New Orleans Saints jersey at the NFL Draft Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images loading...

Here are their Week 4 picks.

Game Dave's Pick Lynden's Pick Winner Lions (-2) vs Packers Lions Packers Falcons vs Jaguars (-3)



In London Jags Jags Commanders vs Eagles (-8) Eagles Eagles Dolphins vs Bills (-2.5) Dolphins Dolphins Vikings (-4.5) vs Panthers Vikings Vikings Buccaneers vs Saints (-3.5) Saints Saints Bengals (-2.5) vs Titans Bengals Bengals Ravens vs Browns (-3) Browns Ravens Steelers (-2.5) vs Texans Steelers Steelers Rams (-1) vs Colts Colts Rams Broncos (-3.5) vs Bears Broncos Broncos Raiders vs Chargers (-5.5) Chargers Chargers Cardinals vs 49ers (-14) 49ers Cardinals Patriots vs Dallas (-6.5) Patriots Cowboys Chiefs (-9.5) vs Jets Chiefs Chiefs Seahawks vs Giants (-1) Seahawks Seahawks Weekly Record Season Record 22-25-1 26-21-1