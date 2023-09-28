Week 4 SportsChat Pro Pick &#8216;Em Challenge

Week 4 SportsChat Pro Pick ‘Em Challenge

Getty Images

Lynden Burton (26-21-1) extended his lead to 4 games over Dave Schultz (22-25-1) following Week 3 of the SportsChat Pro Pick 'Em Challenge.

Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images
loading...

Here are their Week 4 picks.

GameDave's PickLynden's PickWinner
Lions (-2) vs Packers LionsPackers
Falcons vs Jaguars (-3)

In London		JagsJags
Commanders vs Eagles (-8)EaglesEagles
Dolphins vs Bills (-2.5)DolphinsDolphins
Vikings (-4.5) vs Panthers VikingsVikings
Buccaneers vs Saints (-3.5)SaintsSaints
Bengals (-2.5) vs TitansBengalsBengals
Ravens vs Browns (-3)BrownsRavens
Steelers (-2.5) vs TexansSteelers Steelers
Rams (-1) vs ColtsColtsRams
Broncos (-3.5) vs Bears BroncosBroncos
Raiders vs Chargers (-5.5)ChargersChargers
Cardinals vs 49ers (-14)49ersCardinals
Patriots vs Dallas (-6.5)PatriotsCowboys
Chiefs (-9.5) vs JetsChiefsChiefs
Seahawks vs Giants (-1)SeahawksSeahawks
Weekly Record
Season Record22-25-126-21-1

10 Highest Paid NFL Coaches in 2022

Six of the top ten highest-paid NFL coaches have won at least one Super Bowl.
Categories: Local Sports, National Sports, Sports Buzz
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 103.3 The GOAT