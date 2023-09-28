Week 4 SportsChat Pro Pick ‘Em Challenge
Lynden Burton (26-21-1) extended his lead to 4 games over Dave Schultz (22-25-1) following Week 3 of the SportsChat Pro Pick 'Em Challenge.
Here are their Week 4 picks.
|Game
|Dave's Pick
|Lynden's Pick
|Winner
|Lions (-2) vs Packers
|Lions
|Packers
|Falcons vs Jaguars (-3)
In London
|Jags
|Jags
|Commanders vs Eagles (-8)
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Dolphins vs Bills (-2.5)
|Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Vikings (-4.5) vs Panthers
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Buccaneers vs Saints (-3.5)
|Saints
|Saints
|Bengals (-2.5) vs Titans
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Ravens vs Browns (-3)
|Browns
|Ravens
|Steelers (-2.5) vs Texans
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Rams (-1) vs Colts
|Colts
|Rams
|Broncos (-3.5) vs Bears
|Broncos
|Broncos
|Raiders vs Chargers (-5.5)
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Cardinals vs 49ers (-14)
|49ers
|Cardinals
|Patriots vs Dallas (-6.5)
|Patriots
|Cowboys
|Chiefs (-9.5) vs Jets
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Seahawks vs Giants (-1)
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Weekly Record
|Season Record
|22-25-1
|26-21-1
