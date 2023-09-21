Week 3 Lines for the SportsChat Pro Pick &#8216;Em Challenge

Week 3 Lines for the SportsChat Pro Pick ‘Em Challenge

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Lynden Burton Week 2 12-3-1, Overall 16-15-1

Dave Schultz Week 2 4-11-1, Overall 13-18-1

GameDave's PickLynden's PickWinner
Giants vs 49ers (-10.5)
Broncos vs Dolphins (-6.5)
Saints vs Packers (-2)
Colts vs Ravens (-7.5)
Texans vs Jaguars (-9.5)
Bills (-6.5) vs Commanders
Falcons vs Lions (-3)
Titans vs Browns (-3.5)
Patriots (-3) vs Jets
Chargers (-1) vs Vikings
Panthers vs Seahawks (-6)
Cowboys (-12) vs Cardinals

Bears vs Chiefs (-12.5)
Steelers vs Raiders (-2.5)

Eagles (-4.5) vs Buccaneers
Rams vs Bengals (-2.5)
Weekly Record4-11-112-3-1
Season Record13-18-116-15-1

Every New Orleans Saints Starting QB Since 2000

This list counts only regular season starts for quarterbacks of the New Orleans Saints since the year 2000. Though in that time, there have only been two quarterbacks to start playoff games for the Saints. Aaron Brooks and Drew Brees.
Filed Under: nfl
Categories: Local Sports, Sports Buzz
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 103.3 The GOAT