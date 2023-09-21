Week 3 Lines for the SportsChat Pro Pick ‘Em Challenge
Lynden Burton Week 2 12-3-1, Overall 16-15-1
Dave Schultz Week 2 4-11-1, Overall 13-18-1
|Game
|Dave's Pick
|Lynden's Pick
|Winner
|Giants vs 49ers (-10.5)
|Broncos vs Dolphins (-6.5)
|Saints vs Packers (-2)
|Colts vs Ravens (-7.5)
|Texans vs Jaguars (-9.5)
|Bills (-6.5) vs Commanders
|Falcons vs Lions (-3)
|Titans vs Browns (-3.5)
|Patriots (-3) vs Jets
|Chargers (-1) vs Vikings
|Panthers vs Seahawks (-6)
|Cowboys (-12) vs Cardinals
|Bears vs Chiefs (-12.5)
|Steelers vs Raiders (-2.5)
|Eagles (-4.5) vs Buccaneers
|Rams vs Bengals (-2.5)
|Weekly Record
|4-11-1
|12-3-1
|Season Record
|13-18-1
|16-15-1
