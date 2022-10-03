Watch: Streaker Gets Leveled By NFL Linebacker

The NFL is known for having some pretty intense and wild fans. We have seen almost everything unfold at professional stadiums over stadiums from fights to streakers. Well, the field streaker struck again on Monday night as the Rams took on the 49ers in a divisional matchup.

Get our free mobile app

Near the end of the second quarter, a 49ers fan ran onto the field carrying a pink smoke bomb in what looked like a possible gender reveal attempt. He wasn’t on the field for very long as he was absolutely leveled by Ram’s pro-bowl linebacker, Bobby Wagner.

Since this was a Monday night game, Peyton and Eli were watching via “The Manningcast”. These two have provided some golden content over the last few seasons as they add their flare to every Monday night game. The Mannings’ commentary makes this way more enjoyable to watch than it already was.

I'm not the only one who got a good laugh out of this as fans from around the league took to Twitter to express their reactions as well.

To give you an idea of how much of a worst-case scenario this was for the fan, let me tell you about Bobby Wagner. The future Hall of Famer is known for being a punishing linebacker. The six-time All-Pro and eight-time Pro-Bowler held nothing back on this opposing fan.

Buffalo Bills v Los Angeles Rams Getty Images loading...

I don’t know about anyone else, but Bobby Wagner is the last guy I want to get a free shot on me. How would you rate Wagner’s hit?

NFL Franchises That Have Never Won A Super Bowl A dozen NFL teams have never experienced the ultimate prize in the sport of football.