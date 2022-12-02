This Weekend’s NFL Slate Will Reveal Contenders and Pretenders

We’ve reached the point in the NFL season where narratives have been written and rewritten, playoff hunts graphics are being shown more and more, and some fans are starting to accept that a playoff berth is out of reach.

This weekend, there are a bunch of games scheduled that not only promise to be highly entertaining, but also should reveal which teams legitimately have a chance to compete for a Lombardi trophy.

Here are the biggest games being played this weekend.

Chiefs vs Bengals, Jets vs Vikings, Titans vs Eagles, and Dolphins vs 49ers all have playoff consequences.

These teams should all be involved in January football, so let’s take a look at these matchups so you have all the context you need to enjoy a packed Sunday slate.

Chiefs - Bengals

This double-revenge game promises to be high-scoring as the incredible Patrick Mahomes brings the Chiefs to Paycor to play Joe Burrow’s Bengals, who beat them twice last season including in the AFC Championship. The Chiefs need a win to stay ahead of the Buffalo Bills, and the Bengals need this win to prove they have what it takes to make some noise in January. Bet the over.

Jets - Vikings

Two teams we did not expect to be making a run for January are going to battle it out to stay relevant in the championship conversation. The Vikings need a win to keep pace with the top-dog Eagles and the Jets, despite dealing with some quarterback controversy, are still very much alive in the AFC Wild Card race. Depending on how current Jets starting QB Mike White performs, this could be one of the most exciting games of the day.

Titans - Eagles

The Eagles have been dominant basically all season, and stand to extend their success against a quietly dangerous Titans team. Derrick Henry is an unstoppable force, always a threat to blow a game wide open, but he may meet an immovable object in the form of Eagle DT Jordan Davis.

Dolphins - 49ers

After acquiring Christian McCaffery in a mid season trade, the 49ers offense has been revitalized, ready to make a playoff push. They can prove that they’re capable of making a run by beating Tua and the Dolphins, who are chasing the Bills for the top of the AFC East.

