Saints Thursday Injury Report: Several Key Players Listed as DNP
The Saints have struggled with injuries all season, but this week may have the most recognizable names on the injury report yet. All told, 6 starters are listed as DNP and 3 are listed as LP.
Get our free mobile app
The Saints take these injury problems into a tought matchup against the defending Super Bowl Champion LA Rams. The Rams have somewhat underperformed their expectations this year and are struggling with injuries themselves, including their quarterback Matt Stafford.
But that doesn't mean the game will be an easy one.
Here's what the full injury report looks like.
FP - Full Participant LP - Limited Participant DNP - Did Not Participate
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|C
|Josh Andrews
|Illness
|DNP
|LP
|DE
|Marcus Davenport
|Calf
|DNP
|DNP
|S
|J.T. Gray
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|T
|James Hurst
|Concusssion
|DNP
|DNP
|RB
|Mark Ingram
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DE
|Cameron Jordan
|Eye
|DNP
|DNP
|WR
|Jarvis Landry
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|CB
|Marshon Lattimore
|Abdomen
|DNP
|DNP
|S
|Marcus Maye
|Abdomen
|LP
|LP
|G
|Andrus Peat
|Triceps
|DNP
|DNP
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|Illness
|DNP
|LP
|DT
|Malcolm Roach
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|LB
|Pete Werner
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
The Saints (3-7) take on the Rams (3-6) at noon on Sunday in the Superdome.
8 Saints, 3 Ragin' Cajuns Nominated for 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame
The first list of nominees for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame contains 8 former Saints, and 3 Louisiana Ragin' Cajun alums.
10 Highest Paid NFL Coaches in 2022
Six of the top ten highest-paid NFL coaches have won at least one Super Bowl.
NFL Franchises That Have Never Won A Super Bowl
A dozen NFL teams have never experienced the ultimate prize in the sport of football.