Saints Thursday Injury Report: Several Key Players Listed as DNP

The Saints have struggled with injuries all season, but this week may have the most recognizable names on the injury report yet. All told, 6 starters are listed as DNP and 3 are listed as LP.

The Saints take these injury problems into a tought matchup against the defending Super Bowl Champion LA Rams. The Rams have somewhat underperformed their expectations this year and are struggling with injuries themselves, including their quarterback Matt Stafford.

But that doesn't mean the game will be an easy one.

Here's what the full injury report looks like.

FP - Full Participant LP - Limited Participant DNP - Did Not Participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday C Josh Andrews Illness DNP LP DE Marcus Davenport Calf DNP DNP S J.T. Gray Hamstring DNP DNP T James Hurst Concusssion DNP DNP RB Mark Ingram Knee DNP DNP DE Cameron Jordan Eye DNP DNP WR Jarvis Landry Ankle LP LP CB Marshon Lattimore Abdomen DNP DNP S Marcus Maye Abdomen LP LP G Andrus Peat Triceps DNP DNP T Ryan Ramczyk Illness DNP LP DT Malcolm Roach Ankle LP LP LB Pete Werner Ankle DNP DNP

The Saints (3-7) take on the Rams (3-6) at noon on Sunday in the Superdome.

