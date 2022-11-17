Saints Thursday Injury Report: Several Key Players Listed as DNP

Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The Saints have struggled with injuries all season, but this week may have the most recognizable names on the injury report yet. All told, 6 starters are listed as DNP and 3 are listed as LP.

The Saints take these injury problems into a tought matchup against the defending Super Bowl Champion LA Rams. The Rams have somewhat underperformed their expectations this year and are struggling with injuries themselves, including their quarterback Matt Stafford.

But that doesn't mean the game will be an easy one.

Here's what the full injury report looks like.

FP - Full Participant     LP - Limited Participant     DNP - Did Not Participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

 
PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursday
CJosh AndrewsIllnessDNPLP
DEMarcus DavenportCalfDNPDNP
SJ.T. GrayHamstringDNPDNP
TJames HurstConcusssionDNPDNP
RBMark IngramKneeDNPDNP
DECameron JordanEyeDNPDNP
WRJarvis LandryAnkleLPLP
CBMarshon LattimoreAbdomenDNPDNP
SMarcus MayeAbdomenLPLP
GAndrus PeatTricepsDNPDNP
TRyan RamczykIllnessDNPLP
DTMalcolm RoachAnkleLPLP
LBPete WernerAnkleDNPDNP

The Saints (3-7) take on the Rams (3-6) at noon on Sunday in the Superdome.

