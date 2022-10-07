Watch Ron Guidry Call Gerrit Cole After He Broke His Yankees Record

Pitcher Gerrit Cole cemented himself into the New York Yankees record books this week when he struck out Nathaniel Lowe, earning him his 249th strikeout of the season, and the new franchise single-season strikeout record.

The previous record holder was the great Ron Guidry, a Louisiana Ragin' Cajun and Hall of Famer and Yankee great, who had held on to the previous record of 248 since 1978.

Ron Guidry Yankees plaque Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images loading...

Guidry was one of the first to congratulate Cole, signing his praises in the Yankees locker room over a phone call with the entire team listening.

It was a special moment for Cole, who clearly has an appreciation for Guidry's greatness on the diamond, and place in Yankees history.

Get our free mobile app

Nicknamed "Louisiana Lightning" and "Gator", Guidry played collegiately at UL (called USL at the time), then professionally for the New York Yankees from 1975-1988.

Ron Guidry Photo by Tim de Frisco/Allsport/Getty Images loading...

He is a five-time Gold Glove winner, four-time MLB All-Star, 2-time World Series Champion, 3-time Yankees captain, two-time AL wins leader, two-time AL ERA leader, and one of the most beloved players in the storied history of the Yankees. Guidry's #49 was retired by the franchise in 2003 on "Ron Guidry Day".

31 Pro Athletes From the Lafayette Area