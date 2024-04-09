(Lafayette, Louisiana) – The No. 19-ranked Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball team continues its season-long, nine-game homestand beginning on Tuesday when it plays host to Prairie View A&M in the first of a five-game week at M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park.

First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.

After facing Prairie View (14-19) for its ninth midweek game of the season, Louisiana (24-8) will host in-state rival Louisiana Tech (25-9) on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Both games will be streamed live on ESPN+ with fans in the Lafayette area able to listen on KPEL-FM (96.5) and worldwide on the Varsity Network app.

Louisiana extended the nation’s longest win streak to 15 games after completing a three-game sweep of in-state opponent ULM on Sunday. The wins for the Ragin’ Cajuns moved them to within two games of the school record for consecutive victories (17), set in both 1994 and 2000.

Kyle DeBarge (.331-11-36) paces Louisiana at the plate with regulars Jose Torres (.318-1-18), Duncan Pastore (.310-2-22) and Josh Alexander (.301-2-18). Trey LaFleur (.400-4-15), who has missed nine games due to injury, looks to return to his early-season form after going 5-for-8 with a home run against ULM.

Louisiana will send right-hander Blake McGehee (1-1, 7.31 ERA) to the mound against Prairie View.

GAMES 33-34 PREVIEW

Tuesday (4/9), 6 p.m.

No. 19 Louisiana (24-8) vs. Prairie View (14-19)

Wednesday (4/10), 6 p.m.

No. 19 Louisiana vs. Louisiana Tech (25-9)

LOCATION/SITE

M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park (6,015) | Lafayette, La.

PITCHING MATCHUPS

TUESDAY – 6 p.m.

LOUISIANA | RH Blake McGehee (5-11, 190, Soph., Alexandria, La.)

’24 Stats: 1-1, 7.31 ERA, 16.0 IP, 14 H, 14 R, 14 ER, 8 BB, 15 K, .233 OppBA

PRAIRIE VIEW | TBA

WEDNESDAY – 6 p.m.

LOUISIANA | TBA

LOUISIANA TECH | TBA

RANKINGS

Louisiana – 19th (D1 Baseball); 21st (NCBWA, Perfect Game); 24th (Baseball America, USA Today Coaches Poll); RPI - 48

Prairie View – Unranked; RPI – 277

Louisiana Tech – RV (NCBWA); RPI – 91

RADIO/TV/LIVE STATISTICS

RADIO (Pregame Show starts 30 minutes prior to first pitch)

Station – KPEL-FM 96.5 / The Varsity Network App

Talent – Jay Walker (pxp); Brad Topham (color)

TV/STREAMING

ESPN+

Talent – Dan McDonald (pxp), Eric Mouton (color – Tuesday); Brennan Breaux (color – Wednesday)

LIVE STATS

CajunStats.com

SERIES RECORD

vs. PRAIRIE VIEW

Overall: Louisiana leads, 14-0

Last 10: Louisiana, 10-0

Streak: Louisiana +14

vs. LOUISIANA TECH

Overall: Louisiana leads, 85-72

Last 10: Tied, 5-5

Streak: Louisiana +1

PROMOTIONS

TUESDAY

• Judice Inn Trivia Tuesday

WEDNESDAY (presented by Manuel Builders)

• Sign Giveaway

TICKETS

