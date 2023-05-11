WATCH – MLB Pitcher Throws Pitch Then Throws Up

Kansas City Royals reliever Amir Garrett was off to good start on Monday night against the Chicago White Sox. Striking out the first batter he faced. Then the issues started.

Garrett took a knee behind the mound, in what appeared, trying to catch his breath or perhaps a pulled oblique muscle as the broadcasters suggested.

Turns out it was neither.

After being helped to his feet, Garrett actually pushes the trainers away because he good feel what was coming next.

WATCH.

Later on Monday night, Garrett tweeted out he was fine.

