'Down Goes Anderson. Down Goes Anderson"

In what appeared to be a routine hustle RBI double by Cleveland Guardians 3B Jose Ramirez turned into an all out brawl with Chicago White Sox SS Tim Anderson.

Chicago was leading 5-0 when Ramirez doubled home, Andres Gimenez, from third base and slid head-first into second, between the legs of Anderson.

Apparently, Anderson didn't move away from Ramirez quick enough and Ramirez made a point to say so, even putting a finger in Anderson's face. Anderson dropped his glove, raised his fists and started swinging.

Anderson missed with a big right as Ramirez ducked out of the way. Ramirez, swinging wildly, connected with a right, knocking Anderson to the ground.

Watch Ramirez connect with Anderson's chin and knocking him down.

Anderson and Ramirez were ejected as were both managers, Cleveland's Terry Francona and Chicago's Pedro Grifol, were also ejected, as was Guardians third-base coach Mike Sarbaugh and relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase.

The White Sox went on to win the game 7-4.

The Best Professional Baseball Players From Louisiana Louisiana has produced some incredible athletes over the years. In fact, many called the Bayou State a "quarterback factory", but let's not forget just how many amazing MLB baseball players have roots right here. See if your favorite made this list.

92 Year Old Ohio Woman Visits Every MLB Ball Park In One Season, Ending In Detroit