Notre Dame’s Head Coach Turns Table On Member of the Media

Every week football coaches have to explain their decisions.

Why did you use that play?

Why did he play instead of him?

New Orleans Saints fans have been asking questions all season about their struggling offense.

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns fans want to know what happened on the last play of the game against Georgia State

LSU fans are hoping their defense has come around in time to play Alabama

Earlier this week, Notre Dame Head Coach Marcus Freeman had the chance to turn the tables on a member of the media that covers the Irish. Tim O’Malley, covers Notre Dame football for Irish Illustrated. He also happens to coach 2nd & 3rd Flag Football that Freeman’s son plays on.

Last week, O’Malley’s team played for the championship and Freeman had a couple of questions about the play calling in the red zone.

Reaction around the internet was mixed

Either way, I have a feeling both ‘coaches’ may have a little more respect for the other moving forward.