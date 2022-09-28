Saints Official Wednesday Injury Report

Saints Official Wednesday Injury Report

Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

As the New Orleans Saints continue preparations for a "home" game being played 4,500 miles away from the Caesars Superdome, the most familiar aspect of practicing in London is the notable injury report.

Starting quarterback Jameis Winston is dealing with four fractured vertebrae, leading to speculation and debate as to whether or not he should be playing.

Today, he didn't practice, though as he explained, it wasn't his choice.

While he was out today, he and head coach Dennis Allen expect him to be back tomorrow.

With Winston out, backup quarterbacks Andy Dalton and Taysom Hill took reps at quarterback during today's practice.

Winston's injury is getting plenty of headlines, but perhaps the other names on today's injury report are more concerning.

All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas, All-Pro left tackle Ryan Ramczyk were both listed as DNP (did not practice/participate), while All-Pros Alvin Kamara, J.T. Gray, and Deonte Hardy were listed as LP (limited participants).

Today's injury/practice report for the Saints includes 13 total players, including 5 Pro Bowlers who couldn't practice due to injury.

Here's a rundown.

LP - Limited Participant           FP - Full Participant           DNP - Did Not Participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

PositionNameInjuryWednesday
CBPaulson AdeboAnkleLP
RBAlvin KamaraRibLP
DEMarcus DavenportShoulderLP
SJ.T. GrayShoulderLP
WRDeonte HartyFootLP
WRTre'Quan SmithConcussionLP
TETaysom HillRibLP
SMarcus MayeRibLP
TRyan RamczykRestDNP
QBJameis WinstonBack/AnkleDNP
WRJarvis LandryAnkleDNP
WRMichael ThomasFootDNP
GAndrus PeatConcussionDNP

New Orleans (1-2) and Minnesota (2-1) will play this Sunday in London. Get your breakfast menu ready. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 am central time.

