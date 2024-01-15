Louisiana Meteorologist Hilariously Trolls Dallas Cowboy Fans After Playoff Loss

Boy, things got real interesting across social media on Sunday evening after the Green Bay Packers dismantled the Dallas Cowboys inside of AT&T Stadium. As a Saints fan, for me, anytime I can troll the Cowboys makes for good fun. Well, a Louisiana Meteorologist who is an avid Saints fan, took to social media to troll Cowboys fans in one of the best ways ever.

On Sunday, the Green Bay Packers demolished the Dallas Cowboys to advance in the NFL playoffs and throw "America's Team" into turmoil. With the win over the Cowboys 48-32 on Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the Packers became the first No. 7 seed to win an NFL playoff game. With head coach Mike McCarthy's future in question, the surprise victory—may serve as the catalyst for organizational reform within the Cowboys.

The funny memes and jokes started during the game as a stray camera caught Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones looking away. The owner of the Cowboys was in disbelief on Sunday as he watched the game develop in front of him from his suite at AT&T Stadium. Late in the second quarter, Dallas was being shut out while the Green Bay Packers had just scored their third touchdown of the half.

After Jordan Love hooked up with Wide Reciever Dontayvion Wicks for a 20-yard Touchdown, a stray camera caught Jerry Jones turning away from the game like he didn't know what was going on. That sent Social Media into an uproar of memes and jokes. Here are some of the best ones...

Well, Zack Fradella is a Meteorologist at FOX8 in New Orleans and he had one of the best troll jobs from the game. Fradella grew up in New Orleans and went to school at Mississippi State University. He eventually got a job in Lake Charles at KPLC-TV.

With the weather across the nation being frigid, Fradella trolled the Cowboys and their fans in the best way possible. Here was his Facebook post...

