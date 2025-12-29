NEW ORLEANS, LA (103.3 The GOAT) - The 2025 season for the New Orleans Saints felt a bit familiar, and not in a good way. After an 0-4 start, the Saints got their first win of the year against the New York Giants, then the slump continued until they defeated the NFC South rival Panthers.

The Quarterback Change That Sparked the Turnaround

A few weeks later Saints starting QB Spencer Rattler was benched allowing Tyler Shough to get his first real action in the NFL against the Buccaneers. After a shaky start with a loss to the Rams, they rebounded with their second win of the season against NFC South rivals in Carolina. Following a few losses to Atlanta and Miami, the Saints finally found their footing and managed to get a stretch of wins over Tampa, Carolina, New York Jets and Tennessee Titans.

As exciting as it was to see Tyler Shough lead the team on a four-game winning streak, even more impressive were the Saints records he broke in the process. Some long-standing records for the franchise now had a new name.

Saints Rookie Franchise Records Held by Tyler Shough

After half a season of play for the New Orleans Saints, Tyler Shough has broken quite a few franchise records, knocking out Archie Manning from the record books. These records, according to LouisianaSports.net include:

Passing Touchdowns: Originally held by Manning

Passing Yards: (surpassing Manning and Rattler)

Completions: 176+ as of December 2025

Completion Percentage: 66.4%

Rookie Passer Rating: 86.5%

Rookie Wins: 4+ (surpassing Manning's record)

In addition to the Saints franchise records, Shough has also made waves having 300+ yards passing in consecutive games which hasn't happened for a rookie QB since C.J. Stroud achieved that level in 2023. Thanks in no small part to his recent performance, the buzz surrounding Shough has made him a name to watch for the award for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

We'll have to wait until February to find out if Shough will take home the honor, and after January 4th, we'll have to wait even longer to see if Tyler Shough can continue his impressive start and help lead the team to the top of the NFC South and beyond in 2026. While we wait, we can review some of the big names in the NFL that were born right here in Louisiana, most of which are now household names on Sunday.