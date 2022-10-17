Two Lady Cajuns Earn Pre-Season All-Sun Belt Honors

Louisiana basketball is less than a month with the men and women set to court for the first time in the Cajun Dome on November 7th. Sun Belt Media day kicks off this week with all the teams headed to New Orleans Tuesday afternoon.

The Lady Cajuns are coming off a great 2021-2022 season with they would finishing 18-7 overall and 9-4 in Sun Belt play. The squad is led by head coach, Gary Brodhead, who enters his 11th season at the helm and is already the winningest coach in program history with a record of 169-136.

The Cajuns are coming off a year where they finished third in the west division and a trip to the semifinals in the SBC tournament. The Cajuns ranked 13th nationally in field goal percentage and 19th nationally in field goal percentage defense.

The Cajuns lost a key piece to their 2022 team with super senior, Ty Doucet, after moving on after running out of eligibility. The squad does return some key pieces for the 2023 season with names like Brandi Williams, Lenay Wheaton, and Destiny Rice.

The team was voted to finish third in the conference just behind Troy and Old Dominion. The Cajuns received a total of 161 votes with 0 first-place votes. The Cajuns even saw two players named to pre-season all-Sun Belt honors.

Senior Guard, Brandi Williams was named to the all-Sun Belt second team. The Lake Charles native is looking to have a big season after missing all of 2021-2022 with an ACL injury. She was named the 2019 Sun Belt freshman of the year and second-team all-Sub Belt in 2020. Williams averaged over twelve points a game in 2021 and became the 20th 1,000-point scorer in program history.

Sophomore guard, Lenay Wheaton, was named to the pre-season all-Sun Belt third team. The Arkansas native had a big season as a freshman and was considered a bright spot down the stretch. Wheaton averaged over eleven points a game and was named to the 2022 all-SBC tournament team.

The Cajuns will have their home opener on November 7th against the Cougars of Houston.

