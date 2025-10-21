(LAFAYETTE, La) - Halloween season in Acadiana means candy, costumes, and community, and there’s no better way to celebrate than with one of the many Trunk or Treat events popping up across the region. From Lafayette to St. Martin Parish, these family-friendly gatherings promise sweet treats and festive fun in safe, well-lit settings.

Lafayette Trunk or Treat 2025

Lafayette Police Department’s Trunk or Treat at Cajun Field kicks things off on Thursday, October 30, from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM. The massive Cajun Field parking lot will be lined with decorated car trunks, each overflowing with candy. Families are encouraged to dress up, grab their goodie bags, and snap photos with local first responders.

Broussard Trunk or Treat 2025

Down the road in Broussard, the 7th Annual Trunk or Treat at St. Julien Park runs from 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, October 30. Expect lively music, games, a costume contest, and some of the most creative trunk decorations around, plus plenty of photo ops under the park lights.

Duson Trunk or Treat 2025

In Duson, families can enjoy small-town charm at the Duson Community Center Trunk or Treat on Thursday, October 30, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. It’s a cozy event filled with neighborhood pride and candy galore.

Breaux Bridge Trunk or Treat 2025

Rounding out the fun, Breaux Bridge Pentecostal Church hosts its Harvest Fest Trunk or Treat on Halloween night, October 31, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, featuring inflatables, games, food, and plenty of treats, making it the perfect finale for Acadiana’s Halloween weekend.

Enjoy your Halloween safely following the Trick or Treat guidelines from Lafayette Consolidated Government.