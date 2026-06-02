(LAFAYETTE, La) - Acadiana's biggest Fourth of July party is turning the energy all the way up this year, and for good reason. Lafayette Stars & Stripes is back at Parc International in Downtown Lafayette to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States, and the lineup they just dropped is stacked. Live music, fireworks over the downtown skyline, food, and a full evening of family fun, all of it free. Here is everything you need to know.

Entertainment for the 250th Anniversary:

Souled Out Headlines With a Tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire

Rusty Metoyer & The Zydeco Krush

DJ Digital

What Else You Can Expect

There is plenty to do all evening long:

A grand fireworks finale at 9:30 PM lighting up the downtown skyline

Food trucks with local favorites and festival classics

Pop-up vendors and local shopping

Interactive kids activities and family-friendly fun

Patriotic surprises woven throughout the night

Free admission for the whole community

Know Before You Go

What: Lafayette Stars & Stripes, celebrating 250 years of the USA

Where: Parc International, Downtown Lafayette

Gates open: 5:00 PM, so come early and explore downtown

Fireworks finale: 9:30 PM

Admission: Free

Event Organizer Info

Presented by Lafayette Utilities System and LFT Fiber, Stars & Stripes keeps its place as one of Acadiana's premier Fourth of July traditions. Come early, bring the whole family, and let us celebrate 250 years the Lafayette way.