Free July 4th Party in Downtown Lafayette: Stars & Stripes Reveals 250th Anniversary Lineup
(LAFAYETTE, La) - Acadiana's biggest Fourth of July party is turning the energy all the way up this year, and for good reason. Lafayette Stars & Stripes is back at Parc International in Downtown Lafayette to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States, and the lineup they just dropped is stacked. Live music, fireworks over the downtown skyline, food, and a full evening of family fun, all of it free. Here is everything you need to know.
Entertainment for the 250th Anniversary:
- Souled Out Headlines With a Tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire
- Rusty Metoyer & The Zydeco Krush
- DJ Digital
What Else You Can Expect
There is plenty to do all evening long:
- A grand fireworks finale at 9:30 PM lighting up the downtown skyline
- Food trucks with local favorites and festival classics
- Pop-up vendors and local shopping
- Interactive kids activities and family-friendly fun
- Patriotic surprises woven throughout the night
- Free admission for the whole community
Know Before You Go
- What: Lafayette Stars & Stripes, celebrating 250 years of the USA
- Where: Parc International, Downtown Lafayette
- Gates open: 5:00 PM, so come early and explore downtown
- Fireworks finale: 9:30 PM
- Admission: Free
Event Organizer Info
Presented by Lafayette Utilities System and LFT Fiber, Stars & Stripes keeps its place as one of Acadiana's premier Fourth of July traditions. Come early, bring the whole family, and let us celebrate 250 years the Lafayette way.
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Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll