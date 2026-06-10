(KPEL-FM) - Flag Day is almost here, and whether you need a fresh American flag for the front porch or you've got a faded one that needs retiring, Acadiana has you covered. Here's a quick rundown of where to buy a new flag around Lafayette and where to drop off an old one so it's retired the right way.

Why We Celebrate Flag Day on June 14th

Flag Day lands on Sunday, June 14, 2026, and it's a good reason to take stock of the Stars and Stripes flying in front of your house. The date isn't random. According to the National Flag Foundation, it marks June 14, 1777, when the Continental Congress adopted the official flag of the new United States during the Revolutionary War. A Wisconsin schoolteacher named Bernard Cigrand spent decades pushing for a national observance in the late 1800s. President Woodrow Wilson made it official with a proclamation in 1916, and President Harry Truman signed it into law in 1949, setting June 14 as National Flag Day for good.

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If your flag has seen better days, or you don't have one up yet, here's where to take care of both around Acadiana.

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Where to Buy an American Flag in Lafayette

You've got local and big-box options, so you can grab one on your way home.

Evangeline Specialties Inc. at 1825 Bertrand Dr. A homegrown shop that carries American, Louisiana, and Acadiana flags, so it's worth supporting local.

Guidry Ace Hardware & Supply at 1818 Jefferson St. Stocks flags and flagpole hardware.

The Home Depot at 3721 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy or 1700 NE Evangeline Thruway.

Lowe's at 3726 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy or 120 E Gloria Switch Rd in Carencro.

Read More: Rules and Regulations Regarding the American Flag

The hardware and big-box stores tend to keep flags and mounting kits in stock, especially heading into the summer holidays.

Where to Retire a Worn American Flag

When a flag gets faded, torn, or frayed past the point of flying, the U.S. Flag Code says it should be retired with dignity, usually by burning in a respectful ceremony. You don't have to handle that yourself. Local veterans organizations do it the right way.

American Legion at 1501 LA-728-8 in Lafayette

VFW Post 9822 at 120 VFW Rd in Duson

VFW Post 9210 at 204 Lafayette St in Youngsville

These posts collect worn flags year-round and retire them properly. Hours can vary, so it's smart to call ahead before you make the trip. A small thing, sure. But flying a fresh flag and sending the old one off the right way is a fitting way to mark the day.