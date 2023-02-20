LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Mardi Gras in Lafayette, Louisiana, is now over as the Lenten Season has begun. That means the barricades are now being picked up.

Public Works crews are removing barricades today (Thursday) and Friday at 7:00 a.m.

Traffic closures began on Ash Wednesday all across Lafayette.

Daytime Traffic Closures Happening At Ambassador Caffery Parkway Intersection

There are intermittent lane closures happening at the intersection of Ambassador Caffery and Bonaire Drive in Lafayette. These traffic closures are for 2-hour periods. They began on Wednesday and will happen today (Thursday) as well. The roads will be open to regular traffic and there will be no detour but you can expect delays as single lanes will be closed during the times listed below.

Ambassador Caffery northbound outside lane at Bonaire Drive from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Ambassador Caffery northbound outside lane at Bonaire Drive from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Emergency vehicles will have access to the area but may encounter delays.

The road will be open to regular traffic.

No detour is necessary.

Traffic Closures Happening on Johnston Street

There are two lane closures happening on Johnston Street this week that you need to familiarize yourself with. Each traffic closure is happening NIGHTLY and began Wednesday night and will last until Saturday morning.

The northbound left lane of Johnston Street from Canberra Road to Ambassador Caffery Parkway is closed nightly from 7:30 p.m. until 7:00 a.m., weather permitting.

The southbound left lane of Johnston Street from Ambassador Caffery to Duhon Road is closed nightly from 9:30 p.m. until 9:00 a.m., weather permitting.

Workers are performing asphalt paving operations.

Traffic Closures Happening on US 90 in Both Directions

Also beginning on Wednesday, there are nightly alternating lane closures happening on US 90 northbound and southbound as DOTD crews are installing temporary precast concrete barriers and install pavement markings along the roadway.

More specifically, the lane closures are happening on the highway from Albertson Parkway to Young Street each night from 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. the following morning.

The road is open to regular traffic with a 12-foot lane restriction on oversized loads passing through the work zone.

Emergency vehicles will have access to the area but may encounter delays.

No detour is necessary.

