LSU Fans Hold Their Breath After Highly Anticipated Transfer Tommy “Tanks” White Leaves Opener Due to Injury

The highly anticipated opening for the number one ranked team in college baseball has come and gone, but not without possible cost. The Tigers have received so much attention and recognition in the off-season as they became a unanimous number one ranked squad with eight different polls having LSU at the top.

A big reason for that was a couple of highly touted transfers on both sides of the ball. The Tigers were able to grab former freshman of the year in right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes. Skenes showed why his name was surrounded by hype as he recorded 12 strikeouts in just 6 innings of work. On the other side of things, the entire nation was salivating over N.C. State transfer Tommy “Tanks” White. White was the ACC Freshman of the year as he hit 27 home runs with the Wolfpack.

attachment-IMG_5B7C426D5B2D-1 loading...

The much-anticipated debut did not go as planned for White or Tiger fans. Tommy “Tanks” started out the game with an RBI single which got Tiger fans excited, but that wouldn’t last for long. White went out shortly after due to injury after he attempted to dive back to first base. White was immediately in pain and eventually walked off the field cautiously holding his right arm.

There has been no official word as to what the injury was or the severity of the injury. Either way, the play has Tiger fans everywhere holding their breath and shaking their breath after losing another key contributor. The Tigers lost pitcher, Grant Taylor to Tommy John surgery earlier this week. Here is what Tiger fans had to say about Tommy “Tanks.”

We will keep you updated as soon as we find out what Tommy White's status is moving forward.

Top 10 LSU Tigers Drafted by the New Orleans Saints Top 10 LSU Tigers Drafted by the New Orleans Saints