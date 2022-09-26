Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker III has been a key player on the team since he was drafted out of Louisiana in the 3rd round of the 2018 draft.

He was rewarded for his play, inking a three-year, $25 million extension last March.

Unfortunately, the 27 year old suffered a season ending injury on Sunday.

Walker released the following statement regarding the news.

It's great to see Walker's optimism and promise that he'll return even stronger.

In the meantime, the Lions have a big hole to fill at safety.

