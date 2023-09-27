Top 5 New Orleans Saints RBs of All Time

NEW ORLEANS, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - The New Orleans Saints historically have had some very interesting names at the running back position. In honor of Alvin Kamara returning to action this week against the Buccaneers, here are the top 5 Saints running backs according to you. We ran a poll across social media to determine who are the best Saints running backs of all time and here are the results.

5. Reggie Bush

NFL Preseason - New Orleans Saints vs Tennessee Titans - August 12, 2006 (Photo by G. N. Lowrance/NFLPhotoLibrary) loading...

To start off this list at number five we have Heisman winner and former top pick Reggie Bush. Bush was a part of the Saints Super Bowl team and was a key factor in the Saints winning the championship. Now I know Bush didn't end up living up to all the hype he had coming out of USC but the back was still very talented and was a key part of helping the Saints change their culture.

4. Alvin Kamara

New Orleans Saints v Philadelphia Eagles (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) loading...

With the number four spot, we have Alvin Kamara. Now I know that this may be a little bit of recency bias, but Kamara is beyond talented. The guy is not only a threat running the ball but he is also a threat in the pass game. We see how much he matters to the Saints week in and week out. And once Brees left, Kamara was the face of the offense for the Saints and he still is.

3. Dalton Hilliard

New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Rams (Photo by Charles Bernhardt/Allsport/Getty Images) loading...

At the number three spot, we have a Saints legend. Dalton Hilliard was a Saints lifer. He spent his entire career with the Saints. From LSU to the Saints no one screams Louisiana more than the Patterson native. Hilliard was a bright spot for the Saints in a period filled with darkness for the organization.

2. Pierre Thomas

New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) loading...

Thomas may be the most underrated player on this list. At number two we have Pierre Thomas. Thomas was the heart and soul of the Saints backfield post Deuce. Along with Reggie Bush, Thomas was a part of the Super Bowl team. You knew that if you needed a couple of yards then give the ball to Thomas and watch him bruise his way to the first down or touchdown.

1. Deuce McAllister

Green Bay Packers v New Orleans Saints (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) loading...

With the number one spot, we have the man that is synonymous with the words Saints running back. It is none other than Deuce McAllister. When I think of Saints running backs I get teleported to the Dome, while hearing the fans scream DEUCEEEEE. He was the guy for years. He was a Saint through and through and represented the team to the best of his ability. He deserves to be number one.