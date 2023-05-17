The Top 10 Athletes of All Time from the Acadiana Area

The state of Louisiana is known for a multitude of things that ranges from food to music to art to athletes. And when it comes to athletes the Acadiana area has produced some high-quality talent.

Here at 103.3 The Goat, we posted a poll on our Facebook asking who is the best athlete of all time from the region. We compiled the data and now have a top 10 list generated by you the listeners/readers/supporters.

Without further adieu in the words of Li Shang the commander in the animated classic Mulan, "Let's Get Down To Business"!

Number 10: Jake Delhomme

Jacksonville Jaguars v Carolina Panthers (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) loading...

This was a shocker for me, as Delhomme received one vote. I honestly thought he would've been higher on the list. But to be fair some of the others higher up have more accolades than Delhomme and when it comes to actual athleticism the others are better overall athletes. But we couldn't have this top 10 list without Delhomme.

Number 9: Billy Ryckman

Photo courtesy of Billy Ryckman Photo courtesy of Billy Ryckman loading...

Our very own Billy Ryckman comes in at number 9 on the list. Lafayette through and through. Ryckman was a former Lafayette High Lion who went to LA Tech and then played pro ball for the Falcons. The only negative thing I have to say about Ryckman is that he was a dirty bird. But a very quality athlete in his era.

Number 8: Brandon Stokley

Washington Football Team v Denver Broncos (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) loading...

One of Peyton Manning's favorite wide receivers, Brandon Stokley comes in at number 8. Stokley is a two-time Super Bowl champion, he recorded 5339 receiving yards, 39 touchdowns, and 397 receptions for his career. Stokley was to Peyton Manning what Wes Welker was to Tom Brady. Great athlete and a great representative of this area.

Number 7: Devery Henderson

Houston Texans v New Orleans Saints (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) loading...

Coming in at number 7 we have former Saint and Opelousas native Devery Henderson. Henderson is probably the fastest athlete on the list as he was the speed-deep threat for Drew Brees and the Saints. Not only did Henderson win a Super Bowl with the Saints, but he also won a BCS Championship with LSU. You cant get more Louisiana than that.

Number 6: Ron Guidry

Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) loading...

With the number 6 spot, we have the only baseball player on the list Ron Guidry. Guidry might not be as athletic as the footballers on the list but he is extremely decorated. Guidry the Lafayette native is a 4-time all-star, 2-time World Series Champion, AL Cy Young Winner, 5-time Gold Glove award winner, and his jersey is retired for the Yankees. Guidry deserves to be on this list and honestly, he might've needed to be a little higher.

Number 5: Chanda Rubin

US Open (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) loading...

With the number 5 spot, we have our only lady who made the list. Chanda Rubin comes in at number 5. Some may be like why is she here, but she is one of the best tennis players of her era. Rubin would've won more titles if it wasn't for The Williams Sisters. Rubin suffers from the same thing that Barkley suffered with. She had to play the greatest ever in her era similarly to Barkley with Michael Jordan. If the Williams Sisters don't exist Rubin may be the best of her era. She finished with a 61% winning percentage in singles action with 7 titles and then when it comes to doubles she had a winning percentage of 58.5% and 10 titles.

Number 4: Dustin Poirier

UFC 269 Weigh-in Carmen Mandato/Getty Images loading...

The Diamond comes in on the list at number 4. When it comes to combat sports his athleticism is top tier and he is a former champion. In the UFC he is 29-7 and is the former interim lightweight champion. He lost the undisputed championship to Khabib Nurmagomedov. But he is one of the few men who have defeated the Notorious Conor McGregor. Poirier is set to fight again this July for the BMF title against Justin Gaethje.

Number 3: Daniel Cormier

UFC Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Induction Ceremony (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) loading...

Newly introduced to the UFC Hall of Fame, Daniel Cormier comes in at number 3. Cormier is a former US national Champion in Freestyle Wrestling, a former UFC heavyweight champion, and a former UFC lightweight champion. Cormier is one of the best wrestlers of all time and one of the best UFC fighters of all time. His reign was ended by Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic, two of the best of all time. Cormier deserves to be on this list and I like this spot for him.

Number 2: Kevin Faulk

AFC Championship - Baltimore Ravens v New England Patriots (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images) loading...

If it wasn't for our number 1 athlete then Kevin Faulk would've had the top spot. But coming in at number 2 isn't bad at all. Great running back at all levels of the game. He is a 3 time Super Bowl champ and was a part of those great Patriots teams. And then his post-playing career is just as legendary. But as an athlete, he could do it all.

Number 1: Mondo Duplantis

ISTAF Indoor Berlin 2023 (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images) loading...

And with the number 1 spot receiving the most votes is the greatest pole vaulter of all time Mondo Duplantis. That wasn't hyperbole, Duplantis is the greatest pole vaulter of all time and he is breaking his own records. There is no one else who should be number one and he deserves the top spot!

Lafayette and Acadiana have produced some great athletes and I can't wait to see the next generation of superstars from the area.