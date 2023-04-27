‘The Tie DOESN’T Go To The Runner’ – Who Knew?

Has my whole life been a complete lie?

Growing up playing baseball, softball or even kickball, the ‘tie went to the runner’. Always. Ties didn't happen very often, but that's what we all believed back in the day.

Mark down April 26, 2023 as the day my childhood came crashing down.

It was the bottom of the 4th inning when Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns outfielder Will Veillon beat out a bunt base hit. Replays showed it was close and few ‘distinguished’ members of the media in the press box blurted out ‘the tie goes to the runner’. Then my world changed.

The Ragin’ Cajuns official scorer says there is no such thing. There is no ‘tie goes to the runner’.

What are you possibly talking about? And do I have start ringing up elementary school gym teachers and Little League umpires?

He said the rules state the runner has to beat the throw to be safe. And wouldn’t you know it, he’s right.

Rule 5.06 A 1 states - A runner acquires the right to an unoccupied base when he touches it before he is out.

…BEFORE he is out.

So the runner has to beat the throw. Who knew? I certainly didn’t.

Even the ESPN+ broadcasters knew there was no such thing. Former Ragin’ Cajuns Brennan Breaux referred to the tie goes to the runner as the ‘old adage’ and Dan McDonald said it wasn’t true.

I’m sure I would’ve choked on whatever I was drinking if I was at home watching.

So there is no such as thing as 'the tie goes to the runner'.

Geesh…next thing you’re gonna tell me is there is no Santa Claus or Easter Bunny.

