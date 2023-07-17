The Saints 2024 Madden Ratings Have Been Released

Every year around this time fans, media, and players start jonesing for the new Madden ratings. Players and fans usually get upset over the ratings made by the Madden developers. But sometimes they really do get it right. Well, Saints fans the Madden ratings are almost accurate for the team this season.

To start the season the Saints are rated 83 overall in Madden. I believe this is a fair rating because the Saints are a solid team on paper. And if they prove to be better than average the ratings can go up.

Now when it comes to individual players, I will say it is shocking who is the Saints' top player. Safety Tyrann Mathieu comes in as the Saints' top player with a rating of 91 overall. After last season it looked like Mathieu lost a step so it was a bit shocking that he came in at number one. But he is tied with Marshon Lattimore at 91. The next closest player is linebacker Demario Davis at 90. I do think Lattimore and Davis should be in the 90s but Mathieu should probably be in the 80s.

Photo Credit: https://www.maddenratings.com/teams/new-orleans-saints Photo Credit: https://www.maddenratings.com/teams/new-orleans-saints loading...

When we start to look at other rankings, Ryan Ramczyk should be in the 90s. Ramczyk is one of the best tackles in the league and he shouldn't be 1 ranking higher than Cam Jordan. Cam Jordan should be below 85. Also, the fact that Michael Thomas, Chris Olave, and Alvin Kamara all are equal to or lower than Cameron Jordan is a mistake by the Madden team. The Jordan ranking feels extremely too high.

Photo Credit: https://www.maddenratings.com/teams/new-orleans-saints Photo Credit: https://www.maddenratings.com/teams/new-orleans-saints loading...

I feel for Derek Carr because he should at least be an 80. Madden has Carr tied with Mark Ingram who isn't in the league anymore. That is pretty trash, to have a top NFC quarterback under 80 and tied with someone who is retired. Also, Will Lutz is one of the best kickers in the league, 76 is too low.

Photo Credit: https://www.maddenratings.com/teams/new-orleans-saints Photo Credit: https://www.maddenratings.com/teams/new-orleans-saints loading...

Finally, I think Madden got Taysom Hill's ranking wrong. I'm not the biggest Hill fan but he should at least be in the 70s. Other than that the ratings are okay. The Saints will have a chance to upgrade their ratings, all they have to do is win. Once they win these ratings will change.